|
|
|
Lillian Frazier Nelson, age 85, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Lillian was born January 6, 1934, in Little Rock, AR to the late Robert and Juanita McCarroll Steed. She was homemaker, a member of the McWherter Senior Center and a member of Eastside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Nelson is survived by her husband; Robert A. Nelson, Sr., two daughters; Debra Jarrett (Doug), Sharon Mason, son; Bob Nelson, Jr., four grandchildren; Wyatt Jarrett, Brian Jarrett, Bobby Nelson, III, Heather Hays, two great-grandchildren; Brie Jarrett and Maxwell Nelson.
A visitation for Lillian will be held Monday, August 19, 2019, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Homes, 5599 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119 with funeral services to follow at 2:00 PM. The family will receive friends with a reception following the service. A committal service will occur Friday, August 23, 2019, from 11:00 AM to 11:20 AM at West TN State Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill-Irene Rd., Memphis, TN 38125.
Online condolences and memorial tributes can be made at www.MemphisFuneralHome.net
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 19, 2019