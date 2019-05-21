Services Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 (901) 767-8930 Funeral service 1:00 PM Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery 5668 Poplar Avenue Memphis , TN 38119-0885 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lillie Brown Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lillie Louise (Lassiter) Brown

1920 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lillie Louise Lassiter Brown, 98 years, passed away peacefully and entered into eternal rest on May 20, 2019, surrounded by her family at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House, Collierville, Tennessee.



Louise was born on June 26, 1920, to Ira Elbert Lassiter and Reba Kathleen Blackwell Lassiter in rural Lauderdale County near Ripley, Tennessee.



Louise and Ed had three children and was proud of their accomplishments and lives.



She is loved and survived by her two daughters, Edena "Dena" Louise Marshall (Charles) of Bartlett, Tennessee and Mary Nelis Murphy (Luther) of Collierville, Tennessee.



She is preceded in death by her only son, Edward Buckley Brown Jr. (Christe) of Bella Vista, Arkansas.



Louise was affectionately known as Grandmother, Nannie and Gran Nannie to her six grandchildren, Sharon Lynn Atkins Nadalich (Chris) of Madison, Mississippi, Bill Keith Atkins of Miami, Florida, and Deborah Louise Atkins of Bartlett, Tennessee; Marsha Elaine Brown Crutchfield (David) and Jenny Diane Brown of Bella Vista, Arkansas; and Matthew Stephen Murphy (Katie) of Knoxville, Tennessee and to her six great-grandchildren, Christopher Brett Nadalich, Olivia Grace Nadalich, Megan Marie Crutchfield, Molly Anne Crutchfield, Eli Nicholas Crutchfield and Jonathan (Jack) George Murphy.



When Louise was two years old, her mother died. Afterward, Louise grew up in the home of her maternal aunt, Evelyn Blackwell Solomon on a farm in Nutbush, Haywood County, Tennessee. She graduated from high school in Brownsville, Tennessee, and attended Tennessee College for Women in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, where she studied to be a dietitian.



In 1939, Louise met Edward "Ed" Buckley Brown, who was attending Middle Tennessee College a few blocks from her college. They were married on her 20th birthday in 1940 and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 1990 with family and friends. Shortly after, Ed preceded Louise in death in April 1991. After Ed's death, she remained in her home until 2003 when she moved in with her youngest daughter, Mary Nelis and her husband in Collierville, where she resided until her passing.



Louise celebrated her 80th and 90th birthdays surrounded by her family and many friends. She was looking forward to her birthday in 2020 when she would have been 100.



Louise was a loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt and special friend to many. She will be missed by them. They will continue to treasure Louise's memory just as she treasured them all her life.



Louise had a strong faith in God and strove to lead her life in accordance. Around ten years of age, she was baptized in a small, white wooden church with beautiful stained glass windows in Nutbush, Tennessee. During her life, she was actively involved in the Baptist Church. Most recently, Louise was the oldest living member of Covenant Baptist Church in Collierville, Tennessee. She learned so much through Bible studies she attended. She was described by the members of one study group as "having a gift of speaking and gift of making a person feel welcome and caring for others."



Louise loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. She was a strong and caring woman who was beautiful even in her last years. Louise was an avid reader and seeker of knowledge. She loved history - especially the genealogy of her family. Louise helped her daughters and oldest granddaughters research her ancestors and also Ed's lineage through her actual memories and numerous annual trips over nearly two decades to ancestors' homes in ten states. Many memories were made together that will be with them forever. She passed on her knowledge to all the family. Through her family ancestry, she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Huguenot Society of South Carolina, Colonial Dames and Tennessee Ancestry.



From 1991 until a few years ago, Louise was an active volunteer at Baptist Desoto Hospital, Southaven, Mississippi, and later at Baptist Hospital in Collierville, Tennessee.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee. A reception in Memorial Park's Parkside Event Center will follow the service. The family is looking forward to gathering with all to visit, share memories, and celebrate Louise's life. There will be a graveside service following the reception.



Louise will be greatly missed. Any donations in her memory should be directed to the .



Arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 (901) 767-8930. "A Fitting Farewell for Everyone". Published in The Daily Memphian on May 21, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.