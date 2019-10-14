|
Lillie Mae Lawrence Jones, 96, died peacefully October 10, 2019, at home with her family with her. She was born September 4, 1924, in Webster County Mississippi, the fifth child of Joel Leroy Lawrence and Floy Booth Lawrence.
Lillie completed the eight grade at Hebron School, then set her sights on squeezing every drop of laughter out of each minute of every day, which included a short-lived romance and marriage to the boy next door (or across the road, as it happened). The marriage ended sometime after he returned from Europe at the end of WWII.
Lillie had gone to Connecticut to work in the war factories with her sister Lorena during the war, and they settled in Memphis TN afterward, where she apprenticed as a photographer, and later went on to complete her GED and then graduated from Winona Lake School of Oil Portrait Restoration. She was then contracted to paint oil portraits of the Officers for Millington Naval Base.
It was during her job at a Photography & Painting studio that she met the true love of her life, Jimmy Jones. They married in 1955 and celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary before Jimmy preceded her in death on April 25, 1992.
Lillie was a loyal member of Bellevue Baptist Church in her final years but had been a faithful and active worker at Faith Baptist Church, Richland Baptist Church, East Park Baptist Church and White Station Baptist Church since moving to Memphis at age 20. She had a heart for evangelism and was sure to share the gospel with you if met her.
During the '70s and '80's Lillie also was a member of "The Pickin' Post" Band that played bluegrass and country music every Tuesday night. She played with the band at several local events, including Playhouse on the Square, but mostly loved to use her talent to cheer the forgotten at nursing homes, hospitals, etc. Everywhere she went, she had two goals: Tell people about Jesus, and make them smile.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Reely Jones. Additionally, she lived longer than any of her siblings; three brothers and three sisters: John Allen Lawrence (infancy), the Rev. James Leroy Lawrence, Tommie Lee Lawrence, Mary Lorena Lawrence Roberts, Virgie Irene Lawrence Busby, and Mamie Ruth Lawrence Davidson.
Lillie's surviving family are as follows: her daughter Elesa Jones Redmond and her husband Paul of Memphis, and grandchildren Paul Jackson "P.J." Redmond III, Major, USAF (and wife Priscilla) and Grant James Redmond, Captain, US Army (and wife Lydia). Great-grandchildren from Elesa's children are. from PJ - Reely Carter Redmond and Brooks Jackson Redmond, and from Grant - Ella Till Redmond and James Farris Redmond. Lillie's other surviving daughter is Jamie Jones Smith, widow of Scott Smith, of Roswell GA. Jamie's daughters are Tina Michelle Smith James (husband James), Toni Maree Smith Glidewell (husband Wayne), and Tanya Leigh Smith Victor. Great-grandchildren from Jamie's children are Beth Meteer James, Michael Bullock, Austin Newcomb, Dominic Victor and Dash Victor. Great Great Grandchildren from Jamie's children are Leighana, Peyton and Stevie James. Many beloved nieces and nephews are also left behind.
A service of remembrance will be held at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar Avenue Monday, October 14. Visitation will begin at noon and services will follow at 2 pm and afterward a reception.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019