Linda C. Stephens, 74, of Arlington, TN passed away peacefully at her home May 6th, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Louise Coats, and her granddaughter, Kimberly Lyon.
Linda is survived by her husband of 57 years, Danny Stephens; her son Christopher Stephens (Nancy); grandchildren, Andy Stephens (Victoria), Colton Stephens, Carson Stephens, Kristen Player (Christopher), Taylor Barnes; two great-grandchildren, Kylee Lyon, Caleb Lyon; her brothers, Gregg Coats, Ricky Coats (Sheree); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
A private graveside will be for immediate family on Saturday at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. The graveside service will be on live streamed on Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens Facebook Page.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2020.