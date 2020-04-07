|
|
|
Linda Wilson Clark, age 67, passed away on March 29, 2020.
Linda is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim Clark, son, Jimmy, daughters, Jennifer Cochran (Will) and Julie Joseph (Shane), grandchildren, Wilson Counce Clark, James Clark III, Ella Thompson, Nash Cochran, Meryl Cochran, Skylar Newman, Scarlett Newman and Clay Newman. Linda is also survived by her brother, Bill Wilson Jr.
Linda's favorite thing was to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Her family will deeply miss the best wife, mother, and grandmother a person could have.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and services will be updated as soon as they become available.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 7, 2020