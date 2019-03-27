|
|
|
Linda Faye Bernard
September 25, 1950 - March 26, 2019
Linda Faye Bernard, 68, passed on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Methodist Germantown. Mrs. Bernard retired from Bell South as a Directory Assistance Operator.
She leaves to cherish her memory two sons, Jennings Marsean (Kimbra) Bernard and Jason Deleon Bernard; two sisters, Nadolyn (Nathaniel) Holleman, Vicki (James) Stephenson; two brothers, Terry (Alfreda) Douglas, James Brooks; one granddaughter, Zoie Simone Bernard and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 4 - 6 pm with Services on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 2:30 pm all services will be held at Rock of Ages Church, 478 Scott Street, Memphis, TN 38112 with burial immediately after services at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More