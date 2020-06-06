Linda Gail Strawn, 76, of Olive Branch, MS, passed from this life Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Methodist Hospital in Olive Branch. She was born November 28, 1943, in Gadsden, AL to the late John Henry King and Daisy Dell Tallent King.
Mrs. Strawn was a bookkeeper and a member of South Highland Baptist Church in Gadsden, AL. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Richard "Dick" Strawn, a son; Joseph Richard "Jody" Strawn, brothers; Tony M. King and Ricky D. King.
She is survived by her daughters; Christie Garrison (Gary), Penny Strawn Fredrickson, sister; Laura Firestone (Merle), sister in law; Rebecca King, brother; Johnny King (Nancy), five grandchildren; Denice Garrison, Corey Garrison (Bethany), Tucker Fredrickson, Anna Strawn, Joseph Strawn, one great-grandchild; Collier Grace Garrison and twelve nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 12, 2020, at Brantley Funeral Home in Olive Branch, MS. Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project.
Online condolences can be made at www.BrantleyFuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 6, 2020.