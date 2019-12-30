Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Kay (Goodson) McIntosh


1948 - 2019
Send Flowers
Linda Kay (Goodson) McIntosh Obituary
Linda Kay Goodson McIntosh
October 27, 1948 - December 21, 2019

Linda was born on October 27, 1948, to Joe B and Mary Kathleen Goodson the oldest of 4 children. In 1967 she graduated from Messick High School. Through church she met Allen McIntosh, they married August 29, 1969. Linda graduated from the University of Memphis in January 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and in May 2001 with a Master's degree in Administration. She taught for private schools for many years, before teaching in the Memphis City Schools for 23 years. At age 71, Linda went home to Jesus her Lord and Savior.

Linda is survived by her husband Allen; her sisters Teresa, Elisa, and Daleen; her brother-in-law David, Sr. and his wife Dianne; her children Thomas, Angela, and Stephen; nephews David Jr. and his wife Priscilla, Joey and Michael; her grandkids Josh and his wife Angele and Allen Jordan; and her great-grandchild Kylen.

A gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 30th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin immediately following at 10:00 a.m. all at Ridgeway Baptist Church, 2500 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, TN 38119.

Online condolences, floral offerings and directions may be offered by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -