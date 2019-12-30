|
Linda Kay Goodson McIntosh
October 27, 1948 - December 21, 2019
Linda was born on October 27, 1948, to Joe B and Mary Kathleen Goodson the oldest of 4 children. In 1967 she graduated from Messick High School. Through church she met Allen McIntosh, they married August 29, 1969. Linda graduated from the University of Memphis in January 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Education and in May 2001 with a Master's degree in Administration. She taught for private schools for many years, before teaching in the Memphis City Schools for 23 years. At age 71, Linda went home to Jesus her Lord and Savior.
Linda is survived by her husband Allen; her sisters Teresa, Elisa, and Daleen; her brother-in-law David, Sr. and his wife Dianne; her children Thomas, Angela, and Stephen; nephews David Jr. and his wife Priscilla, Joey and Michael; her grandkids Josh and his wife Angele and Allen Jordan; and her great-grandchild Kylen.
A gathering for family and friends will be held on Monday, December 30th beginning at 9:00 a.m. until funeral services begin immediately following at 10:00 a.m. all at Ridgeway Baptist Church, 2500 Ridgeway Road, Memphis, TN 38119.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 30, 2019