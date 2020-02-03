|
Linda Olsen, born on July 28, 1942, formerly known as Linda Kay Capps, passed away on January 26, 2020.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, February 6 from 12:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.
Linda was known for her fine art skills in oil painting, as well as for her musical talents on the piano and accordions, her good humor and strong Christian faith. She was a phenomenal portrait painter and spent time teaching others how to paint, draw, etc. as an adult instructor. She also served as a high school teacher and caregiver for the elderly.
As the daughter of Henry Samuel Capps and Margaret Louise Teague, Linda grew up in North Carolina, then attended college at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. After college, Linda moved to Memphis where she lived out the rest of her life.
Linda was preceded in death by her two siblings, Janice Capps Patterson and Samuel Capps.
She leaves a legacy that will be honored by her two children, Christine Olsen of Tucson, Arizona and Cynthia Manolopoulos of Knoxville, Tennessee as well as her granddaughter, Taylor Brooke Finnegan.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Linda Kay Capps Olsen Scholarship at www.artverveacadeny.com/sponsorship
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 3, 2020