Linda Kay Thomas, 75, of Memphis, went home to be with the Lord on August 17, 2019.
A proud graduate of Memphis Central High School, she owned and operated Red Fish Art Gallery in Downtown Memphis. An avid reader, Linda enjoyed spending time with her friends, book club and at the beach reading novels.
Linda goes to be with her husband Buck Thomas and is survived by a son, Jason Gaia and his wife Mendy of Memphis, TN; a daughter, Candyce Miles and her husband Pat of San Diego, CA; and a daughter, Tracie Gaia of Memphis, TN. Affectionately known as "Dadoo" by her nine grandchildren, she also leaves behind; Kaylee, Abby, Megan, Sarah, Reagan, Jack, Joe, Willow and Hannah.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 23rd from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 5668 Poplar. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 24th at 9:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery Midtown at 1661 Elvis Presley. A celebration of Linda's life will follow the graveside service at 12:00 p.m. at 5245 S Angela.
Flowers to be sent to Memorial Park or contributions may be made in her name to a including the Linda Kay Thomas Memorial Fund at at http://giftfunds.stjude.org/LindaKayThomas.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 22, 2019