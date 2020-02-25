|
|
|
Linda Stroud Miller, 69, of Cordova, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Maxine and Larry Stroud and a brother, Patrick Stroud.
Mrs. Miller is survived by her husband of 19 years, James ""Mike"" Miller, a daughter, Julie Pruitt, a grandson, Tyler Pruitt and four sisters, Diana Stroud Bolen, Carolyn Stroud Lloyd, Sharron Stroud Flint and Beverly Flanagan.
She loved the beach, was passionate about interior and exterior decorating and taking care of her family at home. Animals were always a part of her life.
She will truly be missed by everyone.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, February 26 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The funeral will be held on Thursday, February 27 at 2:00 pm also at the funeral home. The committal will immediately follow.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 25, 2020