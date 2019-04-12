Home

Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation
6000 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
(901) 685-0723
On April 4, 2019, Linda Young Pauley was suddenly called home by her Glorious Savior, Jesus Christ.

Her husband of 39 years, Bill Pauley is crushed, but he is elated that she is now free from suffering and is safely in the Arms of Jesus.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her mother, three sisters, two sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; nineteen nieces and nephews that she greatly adored.

There will be a family Memorial Service Saturday 11:30 a.m. April 13, 2019, at Harmony Church 6740 St Elmo Rd, Bartlett, TN 38135.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 12, 2019
