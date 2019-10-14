|
Linda Avery Reaves died peacefully at home on Monday, August 12, 2019. She was 76 years old. Born in Mississippi in 1943, she was the eldest child of Eugene Thornton Avery and Hallie Ricketts Avery.
Mrs. Reaves attended St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis and was one of the eight members of the class of 1961, which was the first graduated by the school in more than a dozen years. She was president of the student council and a member of the National Honor Society, and from 1973–1975 she served as president of the school's Alumnae Board.
A life-long learner who always questioned and sought to understand more completely the world in which she lived, she studied at Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Virginia, and at Southwestern at Memphis, from which she was one of the two women in her class who earned their Bachelor of Science degrees in chemistry. During her years at Southwestern, she was an active member of Chi Omega and an officer of the local chapter of Chi Beta Phi, a scientific honorary society.
After she graduated, she worked as a research technician at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine; Baptist Memorial Hospital; Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Michigan; and . And somehow she also found time to pursue graduate coursework at Memphis State University.
During her lifetime she wore many hats, including wife, mother, friend, mentor, and coach of several of her children's sports teams. A member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she worshipped since she was a young girl, she was also an active participant of Bible Study Fellowship and Community Bible Study for many years. She volunteered her time and energy to Les Passees and to several other charitable organizations in Memphis. In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, painting, playing and watching tennis, and spending time with her dogs.
She was also an impassioned gardener. Even though she suffered from osteoporosis, which severely limited her physical capabilities, and was a nine-year cancer survivor, she seldom let pass an opportunity to be outside, enjoy the fresh air, and, in her words, "dig in the dirt." Tending to the countless trees, plants, and flowers which she had carefully placed throughout her yard brought her such joy.
She leaves behind her loving husband of fifty-two years, Edward M. Reaves; her son Ned Reaves; her daughter, Ali Reaves Smith; her son Christopher Stewart Avery Reaves and daughter-in-law, Allison Cook Reaves; her sister, Hallie Gene North; her brother, Alan Redford Avery; and her grandchildren, Coleman Jacob Smith and Annabelle Grace Reaves.
Throughout her life Mrs. Reaves loved warm beaches and warm seas. In accordance with her wishes, her family will hold a private service in Destin, Florida, in the spring, her favorite time of the year, and will scatter her ashes in the waters off the coast of the beaches that she loved so much.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to St. Mary's Episcopal School.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 14, 2019