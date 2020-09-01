entered into the presence of the Lord on August 23, 2020.Mrs. Stevens was born to Richard and Jane Cero in Hartford, Connecticut on April 19, 1949. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Stuart L. Stevens, two sons, Andrew M. Stevens (Kara), Adam P. Stevens (Latham), three grandchildren, Noah, Kathlynne, and Jill, and one sister, Robin Mysliwiec (Stephen). She was proceeded in death by her parents and twin brother, Marc A. Cero. A graduate of Westminster Choir College, Princeton, New Jersey, and Word of Life Bible Institute in Schroon Lake, New York, she served on staff as secretary at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, and later, on air at the Christian Radio Station, and as a receptionist. After moving to Mississippi, she devotedly homeschooled both of her sons for most of their K-12 education. Blind since infancy, Linda was gifted in both voice and piano. She was quiet, yet had a remarkable personality "presence" wherever she went. More observant and perceptive than most, she was skilled in recalling details sighted people tend to overlook. All her life, she sought after knowledge which she humbly received. In concert with her love for reading her braille Bible, she developed strong Christian character and advanced in spiritual growth. Bible comprehension enabled her to discern and separate false from true, giving her a reputation as a "woman of truth". She faithfully imparted wisdom and practical insights to those around her, never betraying a confidence. She possessed an adventurous spirit, always open to experiencing new things. Laughter and thankfulness were part of her nature, never complaining about her many trials, but seeking to discover in the midst of hardship, how she might bring glory to God. By facing life's challenges with courage, she was apparently unaware of her strong influence upon others for good. Her faithfulness to Jesus Christ gave clear testimony that God ordered every detail in the life of His child Linda, whether through joy, or by sorrow and suffering, she replenished daily by His revealing grace.