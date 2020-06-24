Lisa Ann Lloyd, 59, passed away at her home on June 19, 2020.



Lisa is survived by her husband Terry Franklin Lloyd, her three children Ashleigh Taylor Bentley (Arron), Jonathan Davis Lloyd, Grace Ann Lloyd, and her Grandson, Jack Bentley. She is also survived by her two sisters, Vicki McClung and Beth Taylor of Trumann, Arkansas.



Lisa loved the Arkansas Razorbacks, tending to her flowers in her garden, being a Mimi to her Jack, and visiting Destin, FL.



Lisa was adamant about having a celebration of life in her hometown Trumann, Arkansas. The family will let everyone know the date and time once the COVID-19 threat has been minimized. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The University of Arkansas, her special place.

