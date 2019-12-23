Home

Lisa Margaret Weeks Obituary
Lisa Margaret Weeks, 53, of Arlington, TN passed away December 20, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Jack Weeks and her grandparents, Paul and Margaret Weeks, and Earnest and Lydia Pryor.

Lisa is survived by her mother, Dianne Parminter; brother, Keith Weeks; Aunts, Mary Clausel, Sonja Jeter; and her nieces, Whitney Ross, Amy McKnett, and Lindsey McDonald.

Memorials may be made to .

Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday, December 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 2:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 23, 2019
