Lisa Seale of Holly Springs, MS passed away peacefully in her sleep at Baptist Memorial
Hospital in Memphis, TN on March 6, 2020, after a courageous battle with metastatic breast
cancer. A graduate of Southaven High School, Lisa worked many years at the marketing
research firm Message Factors, Inc. in Memphis before retiring to become a full-time,
stay-at-home mom to her children Lauren and Michael Johnsey. Her favorite job besides being
a mother was her role as "Aunt Lisa" and "Ms. Lisa" to the children of her beloved family and
friends, all of whom adored her.
In recent years, Lisa met and fell in love with Scott Seale of Holly Springs, whom she married in
2013. Lisa soon became a fixture in the community and gained a large tribe of friends and
extended family in Marshall County which became the greatest home she ever knew. Lisa put
her lifelong passion for fashion and home design to use by becoming a familiar face behind the
counter at several boutiques in North Mississippi including Crafty Callie Co. formerly located in
Byhalia as well as Angie's Boutique, Retro Rooster, and Lucky Liles all in Holly Springs. Anyone
who knew Lisa knew she could help with any home decor, floral, or wardrobe question posed to
her. Lisa helped hundreds of people over the years to decorate their homes and look their best.
Lisa used her strength, grace, and sense of humor to battle metastatic breast cancer over the
last few years serving as a role model for all those who struggle to persevere and do it with a
smile even when all you want to do is cry. Lisa beat the odds and fought until the very end. She
would want all those who fight and all those who research to keep going until we eradicate the
terrible disease once and for all.
Lisa will be remembered by her husband Scott Seale of Holly Springs, MS; son Michael
Johnsey (Jena) of Germantown, TN; daughter Lauren Johnsey of Oxford, MS; step-children
Kalyn and Nathan Seale of Holly Springs; furbabies Cooper and Sissy Seale; grand-furbabies
Griffin, Sasha, and Emmett; mother Diane Mayo (Gary) of Harmontown, MS; grandmother
Bobette Brechtelsbauer of Hernando, MS; brother Jodey Gartrell (Allison) of Sentaboia, MS;
sister Michelle Heath (Holland) of Carrollton, MS; father George Weiss of Saginaw, MI; nieces
Caroline, Madison, and Savannah; nephews Josh and Jefferson; and a herd of cattle and a
flock of chickens whom she cared for lovingly. Lisa is preceded by death by her step-father
William Gartrell of Southaven, MS.
Visitation will be held at the Holly Springs Funeral Home, 1160 MS-311, Holly Springs,
Mississippi 38635 on Wednesday, March 11th from 12 until time of funeral services in the chapel
at 2 p.m. with procession to Hillcrest Cemetery to immediately follow.
Memorial contributions may be made to METAvivor ( https://www.metavivor.org ) for research, support, and awareness of metastatic breast cancer.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020