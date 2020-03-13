|
Liz Mooney was born Jan 11, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Minnesota where she met her husband, Russ. After three children, Russ III, Rick, and Alan, she returned to school at National College of Education in Evanston, Illinois and taught for six years. Later, she taught in Wilmington, Delaware. After receiving her masters in reading, she taught special education in Coconut Grove, Florida. During that time, she also ran a tutoring program in Miami called, "One to One Volunteer Tutors" for twelve years.
Liz and Russ moved to John Knox Village (JKV), Orange City, Florida, in September 1995 just after Russ was diagnosed with cancer. Until recent years, Liz was a very active JKV resident. In addition, she spent those years traveling the world with friends and family. On February 14, 2020, at the age of 92, Liz took her last trip home to heaven.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Memorial Park Fireside Chapel at 11:00 AM with interment to follow.
The family asks that memorials in Liz's name be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Please indicate her name in the memo line of the check.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 13, 2020