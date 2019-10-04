|
|
|
Lloyd Albert Talkington, age 91, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of the late Harriett Esther Harned Talkington, departed this life Thursday afternoon, October 3, 2019 at his residence.
Lloyd was born April 20, 1928 in Lintner, Illinois, the son of the late Charles Cleveland Talkington and Matilda Mable Caweltie Talkington. He was a graduate of Hammond High School Class of 1946 and was a Veteran of the Korean War in the United States Army. On April 16, 1950, he was married to Harriett Esther Harned. Lloyd was founding member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Minooka, Illinois, the treasurer for the Minooka Village Board and was on the Minooka Village Planning Committee. He was employed as a foreman at Caterpillar Tractor for many years before his retirement and was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Rossville, Tennessee.
Mr. Talkington is survived by two sons, Gary Talkington (Liane) of Blue Island, IL, Paul Alan Talkington (Dian) of Collierville, TN; his sister, Lois Hale of Decatur, IL; his daughter-in-law, Merrilee Talkington of Coal City, IL; two brothers, Cleve Talkington of Decatur, IL, Don Talkington (Wanda) of Central City, KY; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriett Esther Harned Talkington who died March 17, 2019; his parents, Charles Cleveland Talkington and Matilda Mable Caweltie Talkington; his daughter, Linda J. Cooper Talkington; his son, Dale Talkington; three sisters, Bernice Netherly, Violet Anderson, Norma Jean Talkington; and his brother, Francis Talkington.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Minooka Fire Department, 7901 E. Minooka Road, Minooka, IL 60447.
Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 4, 2019