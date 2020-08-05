Lloyd C. Kirkland, Jr.
passed away peacefully at his home on August 4, 2020 after a brief series of health issues. Born April 30, 1928 in Memphis, to the late Lloyd C. Kirkland, Sr. and Sarah Davidson Kirkland, he was 92 at the time of his death.
Lloyd was a true native son of Memphis. He's a rarity for earning a post-graduate degree but only attending two schools. He attended public school at Messick for 12 years where he was valedictorian of his class, captain of the basketball team, and a member of the Memphis All-City Basketball Team in 1946. He went to Yale University on an academic scholarship for 7 years, undergraduate and law school.
Lloyd practiced law in Memphis for 67 years. He was admitted to the Tennessee Bar on August 5, 1953, and began his legal career in the law firm of Taylor and Taylor. In 1963, he started his own law practice and remained a solo practitioner the rest of his life, specializing in wills and estates. Just before his death, when he was still regularly going to court, he was the oldest practicing lawyer in Memphis. During his distinguished legal career, he served many times as a special judge in Probate Court.
Lloyd always saw that family came first, then community, then work.
He was a founder of the White Station Optimist Club of East Memphis, served as its first president in 1964, and rarely missed its weekly breakfast meetings. He was a founder of the University Churches Day Care Center and served as its treasurer for twenty-five years and on its Board of Directors. He has served his church, Buntyn Presbyterian, in numerous capacities over the years, including treasurer and elder. He served as legal advisor to and as a member of the Board of Directors of Memphis Theological Seminary for many years. Throughout his career, he was an active supporter of Memphis Area Legal Services, where a conference room is named in his honor. He was true believer in justice for all and was a tireless mentor for young lawyers. He leaves a family legacy of lawyers; one daughter and two of his grandsons followed in his footsteps.
Lloyd was also an avid sports fan. He and his wife have been Memphis Tiger basketball season ticket holders for 58 years, dating back to the time the Tigers played in the Fieldhouse. He loved watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He took great delight in the sports exploits of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He himself was an enthusiastic golfer, with four holes-in-one to his credit, the last at age 89. Work never stood in the way of his Tuesday and Thursday golf outings at Windyke Country Club where he was a member for over 50 years, from 1968 until he retired from golf in 2018. His only regret in golf was having to pay the bar bill four times!
When he wasn't enjoying sports, he was enjoying the arts. He had season tickets to the Orpheum, Playhouse on the Square, Theatre of Memphis, and the Memphis Symphony Pops Concerts Series, and he very seldom missed a performance.
A kind and caring man, he will be sorely missed by his loving family, colleagues, many friends, and his administrative assistant of 30 years, Cyndi Watkins. He is survived by the love of his life, Ann Kirkland, his wife of 69 years; his three daughters, Dabney Shelton (Steve), Diane Vescovo (Mike McLaren), and Dena Ketchmark (Chris); his brother, Billy Kirkland; his six grandsons, Brian Shelton (Carrie Beth), Adam Shelton (Stephanie), Stephen Vescovo (Heather), Nic Vescovo (Marianna), Michael Ketchmark, and Sam Ketchmark ; two step-grandchildren, Annie Neufeld (Josh), and Michael McLaren (Courtney); and nine great-grandchildren, Ellie Shelton, Will Shelton, Lawson Shelton, Brooks Shelton, Lilliana Vescovo, Trace Vescovo, Kellen Vescovo, Max Vescovo, and Eva Vescovo; four step great-grandchildren, Isabel Neufeld, Bethany Neufeld, Mack McLaren, and Eleanor McLaren; and many nieces and nephews. A special thanks to his Home Instead caregivers – Saundria, Laurie, Julian, Gaye, Freddie, Bobbie, and Larry. Because of COVID-19, there will be a small graveside ceremony on Monday celebrating his life for immediate family only. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Memphis Area Legal Services, Inc., Suite 1100, Falls Building, 22 North Front Street, Memphis, TN 38103 or online at malsi.org.