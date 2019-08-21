|
|
|
Lloyd Leo Martin passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019 in Horn Lake, Mississippi.
A visitation was held Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Twin Oaks Funeral Home (290 Goodman Road East Southaven, MS 38671). Interment was in West Tennessee State Veteran Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. (4000 Forest Hill/Irene Road Memphis, TN 38125). Twin Oaks Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Lloyd L. Martin was born on November 15, 1944, in Flint, Michigan. He was an Air Force veteran and a draftsman/engineer at Dover Elevators. He loved Studebakers, Mustangs, and motorcycles. Lloyd held a role on the board of the Mustangs of Memphis Club where he met some of his closest friends. He also loved music, art, fixing things and junk finding.
Lloyd is survived by his children, Kody Mitchell Martin, Lori Anna (Steven) Melton; grandson, Sam Melton; his better half, of 10 years, Almeta Cavin and her children, Lakita (Erskin) Cavin and Sherida (Tamika) Weston; and his siblings; Ruth Webb, Linda (Don) Coolich, Dale (Kathy) Martin, Donald (Tina) Martin, and Darrell (Tina) Martin.
Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Deanna Kay Greer Martin; his parents, Orley and Ellen Martin, and grandmother, Grace Coffield.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to the Memphis Union Mission in honor of Mr. Lloyd Martin who cared deeply and volunteered for this charity. (https://www.memphisunionmission.org).
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 21, 2019