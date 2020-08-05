Lloyd Richard Schlesinger
passed away on July 31, 2020.
He was born August 5, 1932 in New Athens, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents Henry J. Schlesinger and Bertha Schlesinger and siblings Howard Schlesinger, Ruth Kaesberg, Allen Schlesinger and Blanche Redmond.
Lloyd, known by his friends as "Doc", is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary Lou, daughters Deanna Schlesinger Lampert and Sandy Schlesinger Moore (Harry), son Danny (Lisa), grandchildren Stacey Scott (James), Andrea Huddleston (Taylor), Ashley Petty (Zack), Wesley Schlesinger, Zach Moore, Erica Schlesinger, Maggie Moore, Tyler Schlesinger and Levi Schlesinger and great grandchildren Taylor, Harrison, Margaret Claire, Ella, Addi and Blaire.
He served in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1957 as a Staff Sergeant.
He moved to Memphis in 1963 for his work as a Field Service Technician for General Electric / Honeywell.
He was a big sports fan with the St. Louis Cardinals being his favorite team. He enjoyed bowling and the stock car races in West Memphis.Services will be held at Memorial Park Funeral Home Poplar at 11:30 am on August 5, 2020. Memorial Park Funeral Home COVID-19 protocol will be strictly enforced.
The family requests in lieu of flowers please make donations in his behalf to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
