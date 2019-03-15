Resources More Obituaries for Lochlan Ventre Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lochlan Thomas Ventre

2019 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lochlan Thomas Ventre, born January 24, 2019, earned his angel wings on March 1, 2019 after 36 days of life. He slipped away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents with immediate family members close by.



Lochlan leaves behind his parents, Jennifer and Logan Ventre, and brother, Michael Ventre of Germantown, TN; grandparents, Sherry and Mike Black of Oxford, MS, Christine and Daniel Ventre of Germantown, TN; great grandparents, Charlene White of Oxford, MS, Lusena and Donald Glowen of Memphis, TN; as well as dozens of loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He will be cherished and remembered for his indomitable will to live and the love that touched the hearts of so many family members and friends.



There will be a private, family service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lochlan's name to the Memphis LeBonheur Children's Hospital NICU department, 848 Adams Ave., Memphis, TN 38103