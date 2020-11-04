1/1
Lois Bernice Elliott
Lois Bernice Elliott, 89 passed October 28, 2020.

Visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home and Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11 until 12 p.m. at N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 12 South Parkway West, Funeral 12 p.m. Burial, Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

She leaves daughters, Yvonne Elliott, Ermazine Elliott, Lisa Elliott, Darlene Elliott, sons, Ralph Elliott (Regina), O.B. Elliott, Jr., Michael Elliott, Raymond Elliott(Marcilla), Daryl Elliott (Cheryl), sisters, Robbie Small, Erniece Thurman, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Facebook live: N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Joe Ford Funeral Home
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Joe Ford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Joe Ford Funeral Home
1616 Winchester Rd
Memphis, TN 38116
901-345-6075
