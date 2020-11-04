Or Copy this URL to Share

Lois Bernice Elliott, 89 passed October 28, 2020.



Visitation, Thursday, November 5, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Joe Ford Funeral Home and Friday, November 6, 2020, from 11 until 12 p.m. at N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home 12 South Parkway West, Funeral 12 p.m. Burial, Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens Cemetery.



She leaves daughters, Yvonne Elliott, Ermazine Elliott, Lisa Elliott, Darlene Elliott, sons, Ralph Elliott (Regina), O.B. Elliott, Jr., Michael Elliott, Raymond Elliott(Marcilla), Daryl Elliott (Cheryl), sisters, Robbie Small, Erniece Thurman, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Facebook live: N. J. Ford & Sons Funeral Home.

