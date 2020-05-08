Lois Virginia Kirby
Lois Virginia Kirby, 92, passed away May 5, 2020. She was a long-time member of Wells Station Baptist Church, where she took an active part in church functions such as Easter and Christmas programs, church luncheons and where she taught Sunday School for many years, she loved her church family. Ms. Kirby was a hard worker and a loving mother, who enjoyed her sweet neighbors and spending time with her cat Tootie.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Ann Brady, and her parents, Clifford and Viola Smith.

She is survived by her son, Dennis Kirby, and daughter-in-law Sandy Kirby; grandchildren, David, Bryan, Doris "DD" and Michelle, and great-grandchildren Colin, Lily, and Ruby.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 11 at 10 a.m. at Family Funeral Care with interment to follow at Bethel Church Cemetery in Huntingdon, Tennessee.

Published in The Daily Memphian on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Family Funeral Care Memphis
