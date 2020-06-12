Lois Virginia Young 80, of Cordova, TN passed away June 10, 2020. She was born December 8, 1939.



Lois was preceded in death by her parents Roy and Lela Waldrop and siblings Gladys Milton, Alise Carpenter, and Pete Waldrop.



She has one surviving sister Shirley Stephens; and numerous nephews and nieces.



She was a very active member of Bellevue Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and was involved in drama presentations in which the Gospel was shared. She lived in Vermilion, OH for 25 years and worked at Lorain Community Hospital for 18 years. She then moved to Memphis and worked at Baptist East Hospital for 17 years until retirement. She enjoyed playing Pickleball, softball, bowling, and bicycle riding. She loved her family. Most of all she loved the Lord and was quick to share the Gospel to those who crossed her path.



Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Harmony Church of Bartlett, 6740 St. Elmo Road, Bartlett with funeral service will follow at 11:00. Burial will be in New Bethlehem Cemetery, Nesbitt, MS.



Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home and Cremation (901) 685-0723.

