Lorena Wilkes Fennell, 88, passed away August 16, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born to Clifton and Ruby Frayser, March 12, 1931, in Mississippi. She married the love of her life Carl Vernon Wilkes in 1954 and they traveled the states while he served as a U.S. Naval Master Chief.
Lorena is survived by one child, Carl Gary (Janis) Wilkes, her brother Max Frayser and sister Annelle Thaggard. She is also survived by 4 granddaughters, Amy D. (John) Gabbert, Michelle W. (Ryan) Martin, Melissa W. (Kevin) Donahue, and Meredith W. (Drew) Watkins and five great-grandchildren; and son-in-law Bob Dominguez. Lorena was preceded in death by loving husband Carl Wilkes in 1986, her beautiful daughter Beverly W. Dominguez in 2006, her husband David Fennell in 2008, and sisters, Bay Geeslin, Louise French, and Marie Cutler.
Lorena was the definition of a Southern Belle who treasured her time surrounded by family, cooking and entertaining. She was an accomplished seamstress who loved sewing draperies and clothes for her daughter and granddaughters. Lorena loved all things pink, Tennessee walking horses, and believed in pampering herself.
Family and friends will gather to share memories and refreshments on Tuesday, August 20 from five o'clock until eight o'clock in the evening and funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 21st beginning at two o'clock in the afternoon all at Memphis Funeral Home and the burial will follow at Memphis National Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 19, 2019