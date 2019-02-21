Resources More Obituaries for Lorene Clement Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lorene Opal (Hurley) Clement

Obituary Flowers Lorene Opal Hurley Clement, age 84, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, February 19, 2019. She was a graduate of Memphis Tech High School and a member of the girls' basketball team. She was a former member of Dellwood Baptist Church and an employee of Methodist Healthcare.



Funeral Services for Mrs. Clement will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of First Baptist Church Hickory Withe, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Clement will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



Mrs. Clement leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Brigman Bailey (Dean) of Oakland, TN, Denise Clement of Oakland, TN; two granddaughters, Mandy Brigman (Patrick "PJ" Owens) of Munford, TN, Ashley Chapman (Bryan) of Oakland, TN; two step-grandsons, Michael Bailey of Memphis, TN, Tim Bailey (Deanna) of Collierville, TN; eight great-grandchildren, Dallas Brigman, Hannah Brigman, Olivia Mays and Eli Owens of Munford, TN, Jaxon Chapman of Oakland, TN, Zaiah Bailey of Memphis, TN, Rosie Bailey and Conley Bailey of Collierville, TN; and numerous nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Walter Clement; her youngest daughter, Sharon Clement; her parents, Henry and Opal Hurley; and nine siblings, Allen Hurley, Marie Kanady, Ruth Wilson, Wilma Clement, Pauline Mills, Wayne Hurley, Ray Hurley, Bill Hurley and Louis Hurley.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bryan Chapman, P.J. Owens, Michael Bailey, Tim Bailey and Dean Bailey.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



