1/1
Lorenza "Lorrie" (San Juan) Hardin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorenza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorenza "Lorrie" San Juan Hardin, 77, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 18th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Resituta San Juan.

Lorenza is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randle Hardin; her sons, William Martin Hardin, Quincy Adam Hardin; her grandson, Wesley Aaron Hardin; and her sister Filomena Millan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Filipino Medical Mission Association, 2221 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104.

Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, July 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 11:00am on Monday, July 27th at Church of Nativity, 5955 St. Elmo, Bartlett, TN.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Service
11:00 AM
Church of Nativity
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
9017250100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved