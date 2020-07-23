Lorenza "Lorrie" San Juan Hardin, 77, of Bartlett, TN passed away July 18th, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Resituta San Juan.



Lorenza is survived by her husband of 47 years, Randle Hardin; her sons, William Martin Hardin, Quincy Adam Hardin; her grandson, Wesley Aaron Hardin; and her sister Filomena Millan.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Filipino Medical Mission Association, 2221 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38104.



Family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm on Sunday, July 26th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 11:00am on Monday, July 27th at Church of Nativity, 5955 St. Elmo, Bartlett, TN.



