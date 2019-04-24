Resources More Obituaries for Loretta Tucker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Loretta Beths Tucker

1936 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Loretta Beths Tucker, 82 years old, died on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Baptist Hospital in Memphis.



Mrs. Tucker was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 25, 1936. She was raised by her grandmother in Biloxi, Mississippi and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1954. Loretta was a senior English teacher by trade but was known for her beauty and poise. She was a professional model and won the titles of Miss University of Southern Mississippi, Homecoming Queen, Captain of the National Famous Dixie Darlings, Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and selected as one of the top ten women in the state of Georgia.



She met the love her life, Henry "Sonny" Tucker, in 1956 while he was sitting on a campus park bench and asked him to vote for her for Homecoming Queen. They have now been faithfully married for 62 years. She is also survived by their only daughter Tori Tucker of Germantown, TN.



Family and friends will gather on Tuesday, April 30 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, May 1 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Pollard Chapel at Bellevue Baptist Church, 2000 Appling Road, Cordova, TN 38016. Burial will follow in the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery.



The family suggests any memorials in Loretta's name be sent to Bellevue Baptist Church Benevolence Fund or the Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary.



