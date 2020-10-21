Loretta Jo Hatmaker passed away on October 20, 2020.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Acey and Pearl Woodward and her husband, William "Bill" Hatmaker. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Cook (Steve); son, Robert Hatmaker (Brenda); grandchildren, Steven Cook, Adam Cook, Robert Cook, Alex Hatmaker, and Brittany Hatmaker; and sister, Martha Blancett.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Memphis Memory Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store