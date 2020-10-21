1/1
Loretta Jo Hatmaker
Loretta Jo Hatmaker passed away on October 20, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Acey and Pearl Woodward and her husband, William "Bill" Hatmaker. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly Cook (Steve); son, Robert Hatmaker (Brenda); grandchildren, Steven Cook, Adam Cook, Robert Cook, Alex Hatmaker, and Brittany Hatmaker; and sister, Martha Blancett.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 22 from 12:00-1:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home - Poplar Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 PM at Memphis Memory Gardens.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Memphis Funeral Home
OCT
22
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Memphis Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Memphis Funeral Home
5599 Poplar Ave
Memphis, TN 38119
9017250100
