, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Lorraine was born on April 1, 1933 on Long Island, NY to the late John J. McGann and Marie V. LeCouffe McGann. Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Robert R. Holton. She is survived by her son, Timothy Holton (Angie), daughters Peg Holton, Jane Holton and Eileen Belk (Bobby); grandchildren John (Lindsey) Holton, Samantha Calkins, Adam (Misti) Holton, Krista Millican, Abigail (Joseph) Yearry, Danielle (Christopher) Williams, Corey (Tiffany) Holton, Emily (Mills) Knott and Demarcus Holton, and great grandchildren Deemo, Jay, Jack, Joseph, Avery, Briley, Hayden, Kain, Vincent, Natalie and Lily.Lorraine was a very loving mother, who always put family first. She became a friend to everyone she met. Following her retirement from the IRS, Lorraine spent much of her time volunteering to help those less fortunate. She was a parishioner at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.The family would like to thank the very compassionate staff at St. Francis Green House at Ave Maria Home, for the exceptional care they gave Lorraine over the past 18 months.