1925 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Louis Bomprezzi, lifelong Memphian, died on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 94.



Born on February 6, 1925, to the late Orazio & Anita Giaccaglia Bomprezzi, Louis attended Bartlett High School before he entered the United States Navy. He served in the South Pacific for two years on the U.S.S. Rombach Destroyer Escort. Where he was a Machinist Mate Third Class Petty Officer who earned the American Theater Medal, Asiatic Pacific Medal, Victory Medal and the Liberation of the Philippines Medal.



Louis retired as a tool and die maker with International Harvester Company after thirty-four and a half years and was a real estate agent/broker for 25 years. He has been a parishioner of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church since 1951 and was a Third Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 5233. Mr. Bomprezzi was also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7175.



Along with his parents, Mr. Bomprezzi was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Mavelene Allbright Bomprezzi; baby son Louis Anthony Bomprezzi, Jr.; and all ten of his siblings.



He is survived by his children Barbara (Larry) Pierotti, Melvin (Lisa) Bomprezzi, and Phyllis (Dale) Seaton; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



Family and friends will gather on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., with Rosary beginning at 7:00 p.m. at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, May 3 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 3700 Thomas Street, Memphis, TN 38127. Burial with Naval Honors will follow the mass in Northridge-Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington, TN. A reception will follow back at Our Lady of Sorrows Gymnasium.



The family suggests any memorials in Louis' honor be sent to the Our Lady of Sorrows Parrish or School.



