Obituary for Louis Delmas Polatty, Jr.

Louis Polatty passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Delmas Polatty and Christine Norris, his half-brother, Benjamin Norris, his grandson, Andrew Taylor Polatty, Jr., and his beloved wife, Catherine Lee Schroeder Polatty.He is survived by his children, Mandy Pallone, Molly Polatty, Mills Polatty, and Andrew Polatty (Mandy), and his five grandchildren, Mary Catherine Polatty, Aubrey Polatty, Emlyn Polatty, Jeb Polatty, and Hayes Polatty.Louis was born on All Saints Day 1935 in Greenwood, SC. His family all thought it was quite humorous that he was born on All Saints Day as he would be the first to tell you he was no saint. He was raised primarily by his grandmothers, aunts, and uncles who helped shape the man he was to become.He graduated from Lander College after finally passing freshman French that he had to take four times to pass. The third time he took it, he and his friend knew they were going to fail, so they spent the rest of the exam making a list of all the girls they had dated that year. He had a big band combo that played around town, Polatty's Playboys. They won a local contest and got to go to NYC to perform.Louis started his career as an educator. He became a history teacher and award-winning band director at Belton High School. On a postgraduate visit to his alma mater, he met the love of his life. His suave pick-up line involved helping her win a bridge tournament. He was smitten, and they became inseparable.Louis then made a career switch to the Chamber of Commerce business. He worked at the Greenville, SC chamber then moved the family to Jacksonville, FL, where he ran the Jacksonville Chamber for a few years. From there he became executive director of the Tallahassee Chamber. In addition to lobbying and economic development, Louis was responsible for the purchase, restoration, and physical movement of the historic Columns building to become the Chamber headquarters. He obtained the Certified Chamber of Commerce Executive credential and served as President of the Southern Chamber of Commerce Executives. He coordinated and participated in Tallahassee's sesquicentennial which involved camping out and trail riding one of his horses towards Tallahassee. He led several international trade missions to Canada, France and Columbia. He then became the Executive Director of the Florida Chamber where his role was primarily lobbying the legislature for businesses and economic development. Louis took a slight detour to be the Office Manager and chief lobbyist for the Ausley Law Firm. He also owned a printing company for a few years before moving to Memphis to become the Membership Director at the Memphis Chamber. While there, he also created and managed the MidSouth Common Market, a 105 county consortium of farmers to help them market their produce to supermarkets and restaurants.Louis perfected the three-martini lunch with his accompanying Silva Thin menthols smoked incessantly. With his love of bespoke tailored suits and handcrafted shirts, he could have been the model for most of the Mad Men characters. He was a voracious reader of history, economics, and romance novels. He loved to load everyone up to go for a ride. He rarely had a destination in mind. He just wanted to see what was out there. He never met a stranger and was a storyteller par excellence.He loved spending time outdoors primarily hunting and fishing. Louis instilled that love to his children and grandchildren. He was a quiet environmentalist and an avid supporter of Ducks Unlimited.When his grandchildren began arriving, he truly found his calling – spoiling them and feeding them all the bad stuff. He would come up with most grandiose plans for his grandchildren including buying them horses, which ultimately didn't happen though it was a near thing to accompanying one on a choir trip to England after he was primarily getting around in a wheelchair. While most of his schemes were a bit on the harebrained side, his grandchildren knew he loved them unconditionally.Louis suffered mightily with several debilitating health issues over the last years, but he never gave up. His family said he was the Timex watch of humans. He could take a licking and keep on ticking. His battery finally ran down, though, and he is at peace again reunited with his beloved Cathi.