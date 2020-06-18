Louis Eugene Childress of Cordova, TN, passed away on June 16, 2020, at the age of 85 years. He was born August 31, 1934 in Dyersburg, Tennessee. In addition to his parents, Louis Franklin Childress and Martha Elizabeth Childress, he was predeceased by his wife of 55 years, Billie Jean Childress, a son, Randal Childress and a sister, Becky Tucker.
He is survived by his sons, Cody Childress (Maribeth) of Millington, TN, David Childress (Cindy) of Kingwood, TX, and Mitch Childress (Michele) of Collierville, TN. He is also survived by daughters, Elizabeth McCarver (George) of Olive Branch, MS, and Gina Shapiro (Dale) of Cordova, TN. He also leaves twelve grandchildren: Shawn McCarver (Nina), Chris McCarver, Steve Childress (Shannon), Shane Childress (Andrea), Kelley Osborne (Justin), Ashley Colotta, Will Childress (Vanessa), Courtney Thompson (Paul), Chase Childress, Shea Childress, Jennifer Maynard (Jerry), and Philip Shapiro. In addition to his children and grandchildren he leaves 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
He is also survived by a sister, Kay Vandevender (Steve) of Nashville, TN, a brother, Hugh Bishop (Paula) of Memphis, TN, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Tucker of Lumberton, TX.
The family wishes also to mention with affection and gratitude Mr. Childress's caregivers, Gwynn Armstead, Rosemary Marshall, and Annette Crittenden.
Mr. Childress worked for much of his life as a plumber. He held a Master Plumber license, owning his own plumbing company for many years. He was active in the Memphis Area Plumbing Association representing the Memphis plumbing industry to Tennessee Legislators in Nashville. He later served Memphis and Shelby County as a plumbing inspector before rising to the top of his trade as the Chief Plumbing Inspector for Memphis and Shelby County Construction Code Enforcement. Gene Childress, as he was known, will be remembered as a man who served with compassion and possessed a love for the construction industry and deep concern for the safety of the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30 AM. All services will be held in the Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital 848 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences.
He is survived by his sons, Cody Childress (Maribeth) of Millington, TN, David Childress (Cindy) of Kingwood, TX, and Mitch Childress (Michele) of Collierville, TN. He is also survived by daughters, Elizabeth McCarver (George) of Olive Branch, MS, and Gina Shapiro (Dale) of Cordova, TN. He also leaves twelve grandchildren: Shawn McCarver (Nina), Chris McCarver, Steve Childress (Shannon), Shane Childress (Andrea), Kelley Osborne (Justin), Ashley Colotta, Will Childress (Vanessa), Courtney Thompson (Paul), Chase Childress, Shea Childress, Jennifer Maynard (Jerry), and Philip Shapiro. In addition to his children and grandchildren he leaves 19 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.
He is also survived by a sister, Kay Vandevender (Steve) of Nashville, TN, a brother, Hugh Bishop (Paula) of Memphis, TN, and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Tucker of Lumberton, TX.
The family wishes also to mention with affection and gratitude Mr. Childress's caregivers, Gwynn Armstead, Rosemary Marshall, and Annette Crittenden.
Mr. Childress worked for much of his life as a plumber. He held a Master Plumber license, owning his own plumbing company for many years. He was active in the Memphis Area Plumbing Association representing the Memphis plumbing industry to Tennessee Legislators in Nashville. He later served Memphis and Shelby County as a plumbing inspector before rising to the top of his trade as the Chief Plumbing Inspector for Memphis and Shelby County Construction Code Enforcement. Gene Childress, as he was known, will be remembered as a man who served with compassion and possessed a love for the construction industry and deep concern for the safety of the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County. He will be missed by all who knew him.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, June 22, 2020, from 10:30 AM until 11:30 AM with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 11:30 AM. All services will be held in the Fireside Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorials to be made to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital 848 Adams Ave. Memphis, TN 38103.
Please visit www.memorialparkonline.com to leave electronic condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 18, 2020.