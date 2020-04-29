Home

Louise Betty (Ease) Yopp

Louise Betty (Ease) Yopp Obituary
Louise Betty Yopp (Ease), age 91, of Germantown, Tennessee passed away April 27, 2020. Louise lived a fun-filled life with family, friends, and the Harmony Circle at Kings Daughters and Sons.

Louise leaves behind her son, James White, Jr. and his wife Mary of Bartlett, Tennessee; her daughter Peggy White of Germantown, Tennessee; her son Wesley Yopp and his wife Teresa of Rossville, Tennessee; her daughter Melissa Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee; her grandson Trae White and his wife Heidi of New Albany, Ohio; and her granddaughter Stephanie Yopp of Collierville, Tennessee.

Memorials may be made to Kings Daughters and Sons, Bartlett, Tennessee.

Graveside services will be private.
