Louise Catalani Liberto, 84, of Memphis, TN, passed peacefully on January 7, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
She was one of three daughters born to Captain August and Cesira Catalani and was preceded in death by her sisters Rosemary Catalani and Betty DeToma (Danny).
Louise is survived by her devoted husband of 63 years Harry Liberto, and 5 children Adrienne Shanks (Robert), Chris Liberto (Vicki), Vicki Marinari (AJ), Karen Spell (Glen) and Tony Liberto (Suellen). She also leaves 13 grandchildren Ashlea Roderer (Nick), Aaron Shanks (Jenna), Emilie Strawser (Joey), Matt Liberto, Tess Liberto, Ali Marinari, Maria Marinari, Rachel Marinari, Dominic Marinari, Cali Rhett (Arrington), Payton Spell, Bella Liberto, Gloria Liberto and 6 great-grandchildren Grayson, Bella, Weston, Jace, Hudson and Ellis all who lovingly called her Mimi.
Louise was a longtime parishioner at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. She was employed by The Mid South Farm Association and then the US Post Office. An avid sports fan, she was a loyal supporter and season ticket holder for the University of Memphis basketball and football programs.
We would like to extend our thanks and appreciation to her devoted longtime caregiver, Judy Watson, and the staff at Bright Glade Nursing Home.
A gathering for family and friends will be held Thursday, January 9, 2020, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm with the Rosary at 6:00 pm at Canale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:15 pm at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 4851 Park Avenue, Memphis, TN with burial at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to or The .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 8, 2020