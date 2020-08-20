, born January 9, 1931, (Ecru,MS) went to be with her Lord on August 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Doyne M. Gill (Conway, Ark.), her parents James and Emma Staggs, 3 brothers James, Ernest,and Sydney and 2 sisters Dolly Shettles and Francis McClure and a nephew Clay Staggs.Louise is survived by her 4 children: Montye Gill Anderson (Lyman) of Cordova, TN, Doyne Michael Gill of Chattanooga, TN, Martin Lee Gill of Memphis, TN and Rev. Maury Glynn Gill (Nan) ofHouston, TX. She is survived by her 12 favorite grandchildren and soon to be 13 lights of her life great grandchildren. Her grand children are: Marjo Gill Labonte Billy, Joseph, William, Andrew), Jeremy Gill (Amy, Martin, Felix), Kathryn Anderson Haver (Eric, Kingsleigh, Jaxon), Rev. Micah Gill (Ann, Graham, baby boy due in October), Michelle Gill Shipley (Frank, Braylin, McKinley, June), Abby Gill Depreist (Jacob, Wendell), Emmalee Anderson McCray (Lafe), Matthew Gill, Jesse Gill, Marcus Gill (Laura), Lyman Christopher Anderson, and Jordan Gill. She is also survived by her brother Herbert Staggs, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews,along with her care giver Sonya Boyland.She worked for manny years for the telephone company starting out as a switch board operator in New Albany, MS before marrying her great love and moving to Memphis. Louise continued to work for Bell South, then South Central Bell working her way up to Manager of the Memphis business office. When the phone companies diversified they asked her to open the AT&T business office retiring from there in 1984.Louise was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church at the time of her death but had been a member of Berclair Baptist Church prior to that. At both churches she and her husband were very involved in the youth departments wither it was teaching a girls Sunday school class,accompanying her husband on many mission trip to the Navajo Reservation, college ski trip or choir tours as he drove the church bus. Upon retirement from the telephone company she started volunteering in the bookstore at Bellevue which worked in to a part time job for over 20 years. You would be greeted with her smile or ministering with a scripture verse, encouraging work or stopping to pray with you. She retired from there in 2015.Her greatest accomplish in life was serving her Lord Jesus Christ.