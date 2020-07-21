Lovy Lee Hewing was born on December 12, 1928 to Mr. Willie Jones & Mrs. Corine Sumner in Webb, MS. Mrs. Lovy Hewing was united in holy matrimony to Jerry Hewing Sr. (proceeded her in death). To this union, two children were born, Dorothy Hewing (daughter) & Jerry Hewing Jr. (son, proceeded her in death).
She was added to the 14th Street Church of Christ in West Memphis, Arkansas and confessed her faith at an early age. She was a faithful member at Coleman Avenue Church of Christ until her death. In 1971, Mrs. Lovy Hewing moved to Memphis, TN to pursue a better life for her family working at Cripple Children's Hospital. She moved on to work at Methodist Hospital until her retirement in 1995. She loved her family and her church family as well. Her door was open for anyone as well as her heart. She was a blessing to be around. When she became sick, she was blessed to be around her family, friends and loved ones when the Lord called her home peacefully.
Lovy Lee Hewing was also proceeded in death by three sisters (Willie Ford, Idella Taylor and Pairlee Ball) as well as two brothers (Perry Sumner & Lennard Sumner).
Her precious memory will always and forever ne cherished by her daughter Dorothy Hewing, her grandson Johnny Hewing and her granddaughters Yolanda Irby (Cedric), Carolyn Gilliam (Marvin) and Melanie Williams (Tommie) all from Memphis, TN. One granddaughter, Sherrie Loyd (Sidney) from DeBary, FL. Lovy leaves a legacy of 14 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather on Saturday, the 25th of July from one o'clock in the afternoon until funeral services begin at two o'clock that afternoon all to be held at the Coleman Avenue Church of Christ, 3380 Coleman Avenue, Memphis, TN 38122. A reception will follow in the Life Remembrance Center of Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119 beginning at four o'clock and ending at six o'clock that evening. Burial will be held on Monday, the 3rd of August starting at 1:15 that afternoon at the West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN 38125.
