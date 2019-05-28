Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Resources More Obituaries for Lowell Floppo Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lowell Winford "L.W." Floppo

Lowell Winford "L.W." Flippo, age 76, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, and husband of the late Lynda Starnes Flippo, departed this life Monday afternoon, May 27, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.



Funeral Services for Mr. Flippo will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. John Ed Watkins, the pastor of Mercy's Bridge Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Flippo will be from 1 to 2 P.M. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – West Chapel at Oakland.



L.W. was born December 23, 1942, in Batesville, Arkansas, the son of the late Johnnie Carl Flippo and Gladys Lillian Swaim Flippo. He was a graduate of Pleasant Plains High School in Arkansas and served his country in the United States National Guard. He was married May 28, 1967, to the former Lynda Karrol Starnes, who preceded him in death on June 16, 2018, and was a resident of Fayette County for over 39 years. He was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed golfing, going to the coffee shop and working around his house.



Mr. Flippo is survived by his daughter, Tina Johnson (Mark) of Somerville, TN; his son, Jason Flippo (Kerri) of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Ruby Gilpatrick (Calvin) of Fayetteville, AR, Wanda Flippo of Heber Springs, AR; his brother, Carl Flippo (Elee Grossman) of Hot Springs, AR; two sisters-in-law, Linda Flippo of Hazen, AR, Bonnie Henderson of Lakeland, TN; nine grandchildren, Josh, Amber, Austin, Kylan, Emery, Aubrey, Bailey, Colbey, Reilly; his great-granddaughter, Taegen; and his step-great-granddaughter, Alayna.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Tommy Flippo and Bobby Flippo.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Bubba Hughes, Kylan Johnson, Emery Flippo, Colbey Patton, Reilly Patton, Josh Johnson, Austin Johnson, and Brian Gorley. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Hughes and Adrian Gorley.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.



