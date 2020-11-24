Lucas Randy Lucas
affectionately known as "Tank" was called home on November 19, 2020.
In his younger years he was an avid 49ers fan who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a retired truck driver who in his later days enjoyed being at home in his chair watching westerns.
He leaves behind a wife and lifetime partner of 50 years dena Lucas,2 daughters April and Amanda Lucas,8 grandchildren Denisha, Shuntearius (Turtle Dude), Nakeyia and Jakaisha Lucas as well as Tristan, Trinity and Devin (Lil Fella), and Cashaun Johnson and 5 great grandkids ZaKyra,Jordyn,Mylani, Ava and Nylah. He also leaves behind his mother Carolyn Lucas and oldest brother Victor Lucas as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
His father Gerald Lucas and brothers Gary Lucas, Bret Lucas, and Clint Lucas are awaiting him in heaven. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, son, and brother who will be truly missed.
Family and friends will gather at on Saturday, November 28 from 10:00 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11:00 a.m. all at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. A reception will follow for continued fellowship and sharing of memories.
Online condolences may be offered through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.