Lucinda Lynn "Cindy" McCommon
1961 - 2020
Lucinda "Cindy" Lynn McCommon, 59, passed on to her Heavenly home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her Olive Branch home surrounded by family after a short but brave battle with cancer.

Cindy was born on July 12, 1961 to Richard and Bessie McCommon in Memphis, TN. She was graduate of Wooddale High School and a member of Young Life. Cindy worked in the construction industry for 30 plus years at Williams Equipment. She loved to love on people. Cindy was kind, caring, and had a smile that would light any room.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Cindy is survived by her daughter, McKenzie Whitney Hughes of Olive Branch, MS; her friend, W. Les Hughes of Las Vegas, NV; a sister, Vickie Bertschi (Jimmy) of Olive Branch, MS, and a brother, Kevin McCommon (Annie) of Hendersonville, NC. She also leaves behind her granddogs, Tux & Ollie, and a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS. A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at Brantley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy, Bartlett, TN 38133.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 30, 2020.
