Resources More Obituaries for Lueollie McNinch Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lueollie "Lue" McNinch

1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Lueollie (Lue) McNinch of Memphis found her way home to the Lord on April 24, 2019, just weeks before her 87th birthday.



She was born on May 9, 1932, in Cullman, AL to Charles & Gladys Rooker. She was proceeded in death by her parents, husband E. G. McNinch, two sons, Danny and James along with two great grand children Mary Catherine, and Caleb.



She is survived by four of her children. Robert "Glenn" McNinch of Saulsbury, TN - Linda Escue of Memphis, TN – Richard "Rick" McNinch (Sandra) of Memphis, TN - and Raymond McNinch (Leeann) of Bradenton, FL, as well as her daughter in law Theresa McNinch of Memphis, TN. She also leaves 11 grandchildren, Christy, Kim (David), Tabitha, Tonya, Tony, Jimmy (Dorothy), Heather (Rusty), Tyler, Micha (Lindsey), Thomas and Anna. So far she had been blessed with 16 great-grandchildren. Ryan, Alex, Jordan, Jacob (Alex), Nathan (Samantha), Karah, Nick, CJ, Joshua, Eric, Chance, Emily, Kaylee, Carley, Alyssa, and Reagan.



Anyone that knew Lue knows what an avid Memphis Tiger fan she was. She was a long time season ticket holder for football and basketball. She was so proud when grandson Nick went to the U of M and she was able to see him in a Tiger uniform. Even after getting older and not being able to get around as well, you could always find her in her Tiger gear to show her undying love. Being such a diehard fan, she even fell one night going into the Pyramid for a game and sat through the entire game before going to the hospital to find out she had broken her arm in the fall.



If nothing else you could always count on her to send you a card full of confetti on every birthday. She has had several letters of thanks from people that said they had received over 50 years of cards. You learned to always open her cards over the garbage can or shake it in the envelope so that you weren't cleaning up confetti until the next year.



She was extremely active in Balmoral Baptist Church, which was her home away from home. She loved her monthly BEEPS and WMU meetings and serving the community through many outreach projects. Her love for the Lord gave her so much comfort and brought her to some of her longest lasting friendships. Since falling ill and not being able to attend church she was comforted by the prayers, visits, and calls from her church family. She spent many years running the nursery in church and considered each and every child that came through the doors one of her own.



She will be missed and mourned by so many but she has comfort in the Lord and being able to watch over us all from heaven. Plus she will have a great seat for all her Tiger events. Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.