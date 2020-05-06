Or Copy this URL to Share

1942 – 2020

Lymul Owens "Bill" Taylor, age 77, resident of Drummonds, Tennessee, and husband of the late Grace Goodman Taylor, departed this life Tuesday afternoon, May 5, 2020, at his residence.



Bill was born July 3, 1942, in Oxford, Mississippi, the son of the late Darrell Taylor and Dula Mae Owens Taylor. He was employed in the industrial maintenance department at Baptist Memorial Hospital for almost 40 years before his retirement. He was married April 6, 1982, to the former Grace Goodman, who preceded him in death on March 9, 2008. Bill was a member of Genesis Church in Munford, Tennessee, and enjoyed watching church shows on television. He will be remembered for being a well-loved man who was important to many people in his life. He loved listening to country music and enjoyed driving and riding around town in his free time, always being on the go.



Known to his family that he loved so much, as "Uncle Bill" and "Pawpaw", Mr. Taylor is survived by his sister, Judy Harlan; two granddaughters, Ashley Barbera (Richard) and April Brock (Andre); and eleven great-grandchildren, Grant, Bryce, Joshua, Matthew, Luke, Eleanor, Coby, Mason, Taylor, Autumn and Andre, Jr.



Funeral Services for Mr. Taylor will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bodie Young, pastor of Genesis Church in Munford, officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Williston. A visitation for Mr. Taylor will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard Barbera, Andre Brock, Mason Butcher, David Hill, Thomas Prescott, Coby Brock, Grant Barbera, Andre Brock, Jr. and Joshua Barbera.



