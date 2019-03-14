Resources More Obituaries for Lynda Patton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynda Fay (Pillow) Patton

Lynda Fay Patton, a resident of Collierville, Tennessee, departed this life Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Select Specialty Hospital in Memphis, TN.



A gathering of family members and friends of Mrs. Patton will be from 4 to 6 P.M. Saturday, March 16, 2019, at the Collierville United Methodist Church located at 454 W. Poplar Avenue. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Lynda was born August 12, 1946, in Atwood Tennessee, the daughter of the late John and Arlee Lashley Pillow. She received her education in Atwood, Tennessee and attended Collierville United Methodist Church. She was married to Tucker Earl Patton on April 16, 1965. Lynda loved to fix people's hair, visiting on the telephone, watching soap operas, listening to gospel music, watching University of Memphis basketball, Elvis and QVC.



Mrs. Patton is survived by her husband, Tucker Earl Patton; two daughters, Tammie Blum (Sam) of Forest, VA, Tina Dempsey (Scott) of Oliver Springs, TN; her son, Timothy Earl Patton (Judy) of Somerville; her sister, Sarah Neal of Shelbyville, TN; and five grandchildren.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Allen Pillow and John Henry Pillow and her sister, JoAnn Gourley.



The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 14, 2019