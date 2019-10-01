|
Lynda G. Grubbs, 70, of Savannah, TN, loving sister, wife, mother, and grandmother passed away September 23, 2019.
Much of Lynda's life was devoted to her family. She loved photography and especially taking pictures of her grandchildren and family events. When she retired to Savannah, she enjoyed taking pictures of all the animals who would show up at her house. She also enjoyed spending time with her sister and going to garage sales with her. Lynda had a 47-year career in banking at C&I Bank, Boatmen's Bank, and Independent Bank. She truly loved working in the banking industry and cherished the friends she worked with for so many years.
Lynda is survived by her loving husband Eddie Grubbs, son Tripp Milligan and his wife Melissa, her sister Jo Hallmark, her stepchildren Brad Grubbs and his wife Season, Cory Grubbs and his wife Melody, Amanda Grubbs Ranson and her husband Jay, and six grandchildren - Peyton, Kelsey, Reece, Ian, Bailey, and Lily.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Memphis Funeral Home at 5599 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN 38119. Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. The service will start at 10:00 AM. A burial service will be held at 4:00 PM in Savannah, TN at the Hardin County Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 1, 2019