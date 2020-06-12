Lynn Marie Kerlin passed away unexpectedly from a rare heart condition on May 20, 2020, at Methodist Germantown Hospital. Lynn was born in North Tonawanda, New York on January 16, 1955, to the late Elizabeth (Smith) and Donald Kennedy. She was the "well adjusted" middle child to her oldest brother Kevin (Linda), sister Barbara (Donnie) Chase, brother Craig (Diane), and brother Dale (Denise). They were blessed with 2 beautiful daughters, Lindsay Marie Kerlin and Kristin Rae (Jake) Kerlin-Storz. Five amazing grandchildren, Kayla, Austyn, Brayden, Bryan, and Kennedy Jo along with her recently adopted "angel dog" Sahara, completed the loving family they created. She will be missed by brothers and sisters- in- law David and Carol Watroba and Robert and Michelle Cole and many nieces and nephews. She had hundreds of cherished friends.
Lynn grew up in North Tonawanda where she met her first love, Kenneth R. Kerlin Jr. They were married on September 28, 1974. They made Western New York State their home until relocating to Collierville, Tennessee in 1997. With their children and grandchildren all living in the Collierville area, they shared many holidays, birthdays, and special events. Most importantly, they always practiced what the sign on their door says - "Nana and Papa's house ... kids spoiled here."
She was an avid softball and horseshoe player, having won many awards, championships and tournaments. She had a passion for travel to renown beaches, and just recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary in Antigua in September 2019, followed by a trip to Jamaica, in February of this year.
Just days before she passed, Lynn told a friend that it took her so long to realize the natural beauty that surrounds us. She went on to say how much she appreciated the gift of a new day --- that should never be taken for granted. She never sounded as upbeat and as full of life than she did on that day, during that conversation.
We can best honor and continue Lynn's legacy by loving our families and friends like never before, and waking up to each new day appreciating and cherishing the wonderful gift of life. Lynn would be very pleased.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lymphoma Society and/or St. George's Independent School in memory of Lynn Kerlin.
Arrangements are incomplete at this time. They are being coordinated by Canale Funeral Directors, 2700 Union Avenue Extended, Memphis Tennessee 38112. Further updates available at canalefuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jun. 12, 2020.