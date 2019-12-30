|
|
|
M. Sue Rabun, 87, of Jacksonville, AR passed away December 27, 2019.
She was born December 14, 1932, to the late, CD Thomason and Love May Ray.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Larkin "Red" Rabun and her siblings, Thelma Brown, Clint Thomason, and Juanita Ralph.
She is survived by her son, Steve Rabun (Joy); grandchildren, Jeremy Rabun (Mindy), Daniel Rabun (Ashley), Sara Rabun; great-grandchildren, Ryan Rabun, Dilan Rabun, Brinley Rabun; and several nieces, nephews, and close friends.
Saved at a young age, Sue was proud to proclaim Jesus Christ as her savior. She was an active member of Indianhead Lake Baptist Church in Sherwood, AR. She was dearly loved by her church family and will be deeply missed.
Family will receive friends from 8:30 am to 10:00 am on Friday, January 3rd at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 10:00 am.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 30, 2019