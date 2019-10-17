|
Maggie Lee Garfield was born on April 2, 1945, in Holly Springs, Mississippi, to Evie Moore and Ben King. On October 10, 2019, at 1:45 pm Maggie went home to be with the lord. She confessed her life to Christ at an early age. She was a warrior she loved life and her family more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Nathaniel King, Earnest King, Leon Moore, Lewis Moore, Louise Wilkins, Jennie King.
She leaves her behind to cherish her memory, her four children, Earl King (Yolanda), Darren King (Daryl), Dennell Garfield Jones (Albert), Alicia Wilson; Her grandchildren, Dwight Struggs, Wayne Garfield, Chadwick Garfield, Starla Garfield Weaver (Jarvis); her brothers Lindsey Alexander, Riley King; her sisters, Ethel King, Benetta King; her best friend Betty Faulkner and a host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the George Williams Memorial Chapel of Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. Interment to follow at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens - Millington. Visiting Hours: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday at Williams Funeral Home, (901) 592-5160
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 17, 2019