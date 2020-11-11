1/1
Malcolm J. "Mackey" Bailey
1955 - 2020
Malcolm J. "Mackey" Bailey, 65, of Olive Branch, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 10, 2020 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born on September 29, 1955, to the late Malcolm and Thelma Bailey of Independence. A graduate of Hillcrest Academy and Mississippi State University, Malcolm enjoyed a busy career in commercial construction, most recently overseeing the installation of United States Veterans Cemeteries across the country, the projects of which he was most proud. His recent hobbies included some nice rounds of golf and old movies.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gayle, and their two children, Alyssa Maness (Cameron) and Aaron (Lezley), both of Germantown, TN. He was a proud grandfather to eight grandchildren, Olivia, Walker, Virginia, Fletcher, Porter, and Hattie Maness; Addison and Luke Bailey.

A graveside service will be held at Greenleaf Cemetery on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 2:00pm.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
